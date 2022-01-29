Opium Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $173,016.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.