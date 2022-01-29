Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,819 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.