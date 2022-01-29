Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

