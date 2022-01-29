Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 72.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 47.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

