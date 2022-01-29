Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 518 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.57 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

