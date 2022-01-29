Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,450 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

