Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,367 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.