Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of ATO opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

