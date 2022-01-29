Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $10,450,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

