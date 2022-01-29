Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a growth of 704.5% from the December 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
