Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a growth of 704.5% from the December 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

