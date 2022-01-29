Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPTHF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Optimi Health has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

