Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce sales of $10.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.49 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.48. 7,854,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,647. Oracle has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.