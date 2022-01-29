Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 222100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$106.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

