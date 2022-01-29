Oribel Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 231,900 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

