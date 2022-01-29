Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRON opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

