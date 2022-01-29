Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 1,800 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of nCino worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.96.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

