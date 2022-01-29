Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $79.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:ORA opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.