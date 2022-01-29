O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading Down 1.5%

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) shares traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.28. 95,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 123,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 591,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

