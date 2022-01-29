Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $94,434.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $28.48 million and $94,434.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,712.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.22 or 0.06730411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00290934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.00782171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00066754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00398567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00239993 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,900,373 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

