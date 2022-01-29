PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Director Alison J. Carnwath Sells 29,233 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

