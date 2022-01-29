PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $71,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.