Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

PKG traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. 1,328,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,079. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

