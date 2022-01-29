Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

NYSE PKG opened at $145.55 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.