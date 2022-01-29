Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $133.40, but opened at $139.99. Packaging Co. of America shares last traded at $147.95, with a volume of 11,773 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $17,416,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

