Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

