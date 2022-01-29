Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $122.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Papa John’s International stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.