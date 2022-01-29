Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $308.56 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $260.43 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

