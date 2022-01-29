Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Partners Group stock traded down $11.96 on Friday, hitting $1,336.99. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,155.20 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,584.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,664.01.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Analyst Recommendations for Partners Group

