Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of Partners Group stock traded down $11.96 on Friday, hitting $1,336.99. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,155.20 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,584.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,664.01.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.