Pascal (PASC) Price Hits $0.0144

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Pascal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pascal has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. Pascal has a market cap of $522,486.81 and $14,641.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

About Pascal

Pascal is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 36,275,100 coins. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org . The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Pascal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

