Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

