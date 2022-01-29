Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 3.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

