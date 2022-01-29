Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 399 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.51. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

