Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $450.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.57.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

