Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $450.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.57.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
