PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2,437.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.