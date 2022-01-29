PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBFX. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $12.56 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $785.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

