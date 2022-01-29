PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

