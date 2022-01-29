PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.
NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PCSB Financial Company Profile
PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.
