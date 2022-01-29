PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

