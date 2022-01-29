PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT) Critical Comparison

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PDC Energy alerts:

88.3% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDC Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29% EQT N/A 1.60% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PDC Energy and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 EQT 0 0 12 0 3.00

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. EQT has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.32 -$724.32 million $0.41 144.78 EQT $3.06 billion 2.61 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.40

PDC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats EQT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.