Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $932.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

