PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

