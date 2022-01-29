Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Up 173.5% in January

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
ILPMY remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.04.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
