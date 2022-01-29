Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Up 173.5% in January

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ILPMY remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.