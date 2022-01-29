Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$2.15 price target on the stock.

TSE:PRQ traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,429. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

