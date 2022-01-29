Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $$6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

