Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.