Phil Skolnick Sells 1,518 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phil Skolnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $11,738.65.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $24.33 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

