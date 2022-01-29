Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on February 28th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 106 ($1.43) on Friday. Picton Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The firm has a market cap of £580.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.88.

PCTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

