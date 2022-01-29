Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 292,802 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $119.07 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

