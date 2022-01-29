Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

