Piper Sandler Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NYSE:MUR opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

