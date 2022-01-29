Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

American Express stock opened at $177.06 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $115.81 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

